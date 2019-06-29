Missing MP youth, who went missing 4 years ago, languishing in Pakistani jail

By IANS

BHOPAL: A youth hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district who went missing four years ago is reportedly spending his days behind bars in a Pakistani prison.

However, it was not immediately known how he reached Pakistan. The Home Ministry has sought all details and documents related to the youth.



According to informed sources, the Central government has received a list of the Indian prisoners locked in Pakistani jails in which 24-year-old Anil Saket's name is included.



Rewa Superintendent of Police Abid Khan told IANS on Thursday the Home Ministry has been sent all details related to Anil, a resident of Sahadna village.



He went missing on January 15, 2015 following which the family members had registered a complaint with the police.



The Home Ministry, according to sources, would go through the required documents to ascertain Anil is locked up in a Lahore jail.



Meanwhile, his family members were elated after learning "he is present in a Pakistani jail".