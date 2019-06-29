Home Nation

'Missing' Tejashwi Yadav says he was undergoing treatment

Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, was not present on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Friday.

Published: 29th June 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Ending weeks of speculation about his whereabouts, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday clarified on Twitter that he had been undergoing treatment since his party's rout in the Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, was not present on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Friday.

"Friends! For last few weeks, I was busy undergoing treatment for my long-delayed ligament and ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents, as well as a section of media, cooking up spicy stories," he tweeted.

The former Deputy Chief Minister has been missing from public life since May 29, when he attended a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) review meet to assess the reasons for the party's Lok Sabha election debacle.

In a strong message to his political rivals who have been taunting him over his absence from public life, he tweeted: "We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on... Recent developments helped me study, scrutinise, analyse and appraise the things in a different way."

The younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad also expressed his concern over the deaths of more than 150 children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur and areas surrounding it.

"Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment, asked party workers and leaders to visit affected families without getting into photo-op and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that's why Prime Minister responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said: "Since its birth, the RJD has been at the centre of poor peoples' struggle and that position is not lost only because of an electoral defeat. Wish to assure the people of Bihar as well as our spirited cadre, we are going to fight with renewed commitment on everyday life issues of poor."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Leader of Opposition Bihar assembly RJD
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp