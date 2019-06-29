Home Nation

Modi's cave meditation at Kedarnath drawing more pilgrims: Officials

People from different parts of the country are logging into the GMVN website to book the facility.

Published: 29th June 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi meditating in the Kedarnath cave. (Photo | @BJP4India/Twitter)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The cave at the Kedarnath shrine where Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated last month has seen an unprecedented boost in popularity, with large number of devotees logging into the GMVN website daily to book the facility online.

The "dhyan gufa" (meditation cave) is booked for the whole of July and there are also advance bookings for different dates in August, September and October, Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (GMVN) General Manager B L Rana said.

People from different parts of the country are logging into the GMVN website to book the facility, he said.

Since the prime minister's visit in May, not a single day has passed when the "dhyan gufa" was not occupied by someone, the GMVN official said.

ALSO READ | Like PM Modi, now you too can meditate at these comfy Kedarnath caves

The growing popularity of the unique facility in the serene environs of the 12,500 feet shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas has prompted the district administration to plan three more meditation caves in its vicinity, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

"We are planning to build three more such caves close to the existing one. In fact, work on one has already started and the sites for the other two on the surrounding hills have also been identified," he said.

Ghildiyal said the "gufa" has been in existence for nearly a year now but people have started showing interest only after the prime minister meditated there on the night of May 18.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand Congress MLAs wants ban lifted on stay in meadows

When Modi came to visit the shrine, a photograph of the PM wrapped in a saffron shawl, sitting inside the cave with his eyes shut in a pose of meditation had gone viral on social media, giving the newly added tourist attraction the much needed promotional push, the DM said.

Better facilities created for pilgrims at Kedarnath coupled with the prime minister's increased visits (Modi visited the shrine four times during his first tenure as PM) have even contributed to a dramatic rise in footfall at the Himalayan temple, which received a record 7,62,000 pilgrims in 50 days so far this year, Ghildiyal said.

Kedarnath had opened on May 9 this year for devotees after remaining closed for the winter.

"The number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath during the entire yatra season last year was 7,32,000. There are more than three months to go for the end of the yatra sometime in October, and we hope the number this time is all set to cross the 10 lakh mark. It will be the first time in the history of Kedarnath,"  Ghildiyal said.

In 2012, Kedarnath had received 5,80,000 pilgrims.

There was a sudden slump in footfall after the flash floods in 2013 which caused large-scale damage to the infrastructure in the area. As the reconstruction of Kedarpuri started, the number of pilgrims began to rise from 2015 onwards, he said.

The Kedarnath area had witnessed unprecedented rainfall between June 14, 2013, and June 17, 2013, and the Chorabari lake had collapsed due to cloudburst, resulting in a major flash flood.

Several roads, buildings and other structures were washed away and, according to the state government, the estimated death toll was around 10,000, with over 3,000 persons missing.

Reconstruction of Kedarpuri, the township around the temple, is considered the pet project of the prime minister, who keeps reviewing its progress from time to time via video-conferencing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GMVN Narendra Modi Kedarnath caves
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp