Home Nation

No government proposal to fix MSP for milk in the offing, Parliament told

The government on Friday informed the parliament that there is no proposal to fix minimum support price (MSP) for milk in the country as it is a highly perishable product.

Published: 29th June 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image of milk vendors used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday informed the parliament that there is no proposal to fix minimum support price (MSP) for milk in the country as it is a highly perishable product.

“This department does not regulate the prices of milk in the country. Prices are decided by the cooperative and private dairies based on cost of production,” Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Since milk is a perishable product, there is no “proposal to fix MSP for milk in the country,” he said. Balyan also pointed out that production of milk in the country has been rising every year with the output standing at 176.35 million tonnes for the 2017-18 fiscal.

In response to a separate question on camel milk, the minister said the Union government has not received a proposal from the state governments and state dairy cooperatives for setting up of a dairy for camel’s milk.

However, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) — which owns Amul brand — has received `2.65 crore during 2014-15 to 2017-18 for purchase of machinery and equipments for camel milk collection, chilling and processing under the central scheme Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Balyan said.

Milk production on the up in india
Production of milk in the country has been rising every year with the output standing at 176.35 million tonnes for the 2017-18 fiscal. However, the Union government has not received a proposal from the state governments and state dairy cooperatives for setting up of a dairy for camel’s milk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minimum Support Price for Milk Milk Price Kumar Balyan
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp