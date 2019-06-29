Home Nation

Only healthy snacks, no more biscuits to be served in health ministry

Healthy snacks like lahiya channa, khajoor (dates), bhuna channa (roasted channa), badam (almond) and akhrot (walnuts) will be served in the official meetings in the department

Harshan Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has ordered a ban on the sale of biscuits in his ministry and in the departmental meetings and also asked the department to provide healthy food such as roasted channa, almonds, dates and walnuts.

In an order released on Friday, the Ministry said, "The Health and Family Welfare Minister has desired that healthy snacks only to be served in official meeting and biscuits are to be avoided."

The order said, "Henceforth, therefore, biscuits shall not be dispensed through the departmental canteen and healthy snacks like lahiya channa, khajoor (dates), bhuna channa (roasted channa), badam (almond) and akhrot (walnuts) will be served in the official meetings in the department."

The ministry also reiterated its earlier order of not using the plastic water bottles.

 

Comments

