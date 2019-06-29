Home Nation

Overstaying foreigners will be deported: Goa CM

According to police records more than 100 foreigners - a large chunk of which comprises of Russians and Nigerians - have been arrested by the police for overstaying in Goa.

Published: 29th June 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Foreigners who overstay in Goa will be detained in a newly-instituted detention centre, before being deported to their parent country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said that rehabilitation of Goan youth would be a priority for his government, along with cracking down on the narcotics industry in the coastal state.

"I have told the police, that the overstaying foreigners should be sent to the detention centre. All these people will be put in detention centres first and they will be deported. No one will be spared," Sawant told reporters at the State Secretariat.

According to police records more than 100 foreigners - a large chunk of which comprises of Russians and Nigerians - have been arrested by the police for overstaying in Goa.

Several of them are linked to narcotics-related offences over the last three years.

However, the deportation process cannot be started until their trial concludes, which realistically further lengthens their stay in India.

In May, the state government started a detention centre for foreigners in Mapusa town, located around 15 km from Panaji, which serves as a transit home for overstaying foreign nationals, before they are deported to their parent country.

Sawant also said that he had directed the police department to submit a report on youth involved in drug related crimes, saying his government plans to rehabilitate them.

"If youth are involved in drugs, then their rehabilitation is my government's responsibility. We will come up with ways to rehabilitate them," Sawant said.

Known as a top beach tourism destination, Goa has also been infamous as a hub for drug use.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa CM Foreigners deportation Goa foreigners deportation
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp