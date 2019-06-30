Home Nation

Are Chhattisgarh engineering colleges staring at a bleak future?

There is zero admission in 5 private colleges and in around 16 colleges not even 10 percent of the allotted seats filled up. 

Published: 30th June 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for reprsenational purpose (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: It appears the engineering is losing its craze in Chhattisgarh. Once a sought after degree and the first choice among the students, the future of engineering doesn’t seem to be promising any longer. Only 1844 students took admissions as the final day of first phase counselling concluded on Saturday.

The existing scenario for the academic session 2019-20 has emerged as the worst year in Chhattisgarh with the engineering colleges in the state apparently staring at a bleak future. Not even 30 percent of the seats are filled so far. There is zero admission in 5 private colleges and in around 16 colleges not even 10 percent of the allotted seats filled up. 

There are a total of 15404 seats across 37 colleges of engineering in Chhattisgarh. About 30 percent seats are remaining vacant in the three government colleges of the state.

“The position of the government engineering colleges are relatively better. We hope after the second counselling session there will be more admissions”, said Ajay Garg, assistant director, Directorate of Technical Education. 

The counselling of the first phase got over on June 29. 

While there were 5976 admissions with 12553 seats remaining vacant last year, more seats are likely to remain unoccupied in various engineering colleges this year. Academicians  suggest the sinking employment opportunities and rise in fee structure are seen the more plausible reasons for the downswing in the choice opted for the engineering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh education engineering Chhattisgarh engineering engineering courses engineering colleges
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eran
    Conditions worsening
    17 hours ago reply

  • Eran
    These colleges are mass producing candidates who remain unemployed
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp