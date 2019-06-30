Are Chhattisgarh engineering colleges staring at a bleak future?

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: It appears the engineering is losing its craze in Chhattisgarh. Once a sought after degree and the first choice among the students, the future of engineering doesn’t seem to be promising any longer. Only 1844 students took admissions as the final day of first phase counselling concluded on Saturday.

The existing scenario for the academic session 2019-20 has emerged as the worst year in Chhattisgarh with the engineering colleges in the state apparently staring at a bleak future. Not even 30 percent of the seats are filled so far. There is zero admission in 5 private colleges and in around 16 colleges not even 10 percent of the allotted seats filled up.

There are a total of 15404 seats across 37 colleges of engineering in Chhattisgarh. About 30 percent seats are remaining vacant in the three government colleges of the state.

“The position of the government engineering colleges are relatively better. We hope after the second counselling session there will be more admissions”, said Ajay Garg, assistant director, Directorate of Technical Education.

The counselling of the first phase got over on June 29.

While there were 5976 admissions with 12553 seats remaining vacant last year, more seats are likely to remain unoccupied in various engineering colleges this year. Academicians suggest the sinking employment opportunities and rise in fee structure are seen the more plausible reasons for the downswing in the choice opted for the engineering.