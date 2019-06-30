Home Nation

Cops arrest the ninth person involved in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli blast case

A local court remanded Ramchandani in police custody till July 12. Police are now investigating the exact role of Ramchandani in the attack.

Published: 30th June 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGPUR: Police have arrested one more person in connection with the May 1 naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which 16 people, including 15 policemen, were killed.

With the arrest of Kailash Ramchandani (34), a resident of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district on Saturday, the total number of persons in custody has risen to eight, Gadchiroli Police said in a release issued Sunday.

A local court remanded Ramchandani in police custody till July 12. Police are now investigating the exact role of Ramchandani in the attack.

A total of 15 security personnel and one civilian were killed in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Jambhulkheda in the east Maharashtra district, around 140 kms from here.

Police had earlier arrested western sub-zonal chief of Maoists, Nirmala Kumari alias Narmadakka, and her husband Satyanarayan alias Kiran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gadchiroli Gadchiroli blast
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp