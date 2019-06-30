Hizbul militant gunned down in Budgam encounter

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a police official said.

Acting on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Bugam in Chadoora area, the official said.

He said during the search operation, a militant fired on the search party.

The fire was retaliated to, leading to an encounter in which the militant was killed and his body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.

The militant has been identified as Hilal Bhat from Armulla area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the official said.

Bhat was affiliated with the proscribed outfit HM and was involved in several terror cases, he added.