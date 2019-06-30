Home Nation

India proposes new dates in July for talks with Kartarpur on Pakistan

The two countries were previously slated to meet on April 2, in Pakistan for the second round of talks, which was postponed.

Published: 30th June 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

(Above) Men and machinery at work at the site of the Kartarpur Corridor; (below) ground being levelled for the project. | (Richa Sharma | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has proposed fresh dates tentatively in the second week of July to Pakistan to finalise the outstanding technical issues pertaining to the construction of Kartarpur corridor, according to government sources said on Saturday.

Despite the long pending issue on diplomatic visa, India proposed to break the deadlock on the stalled Indo-Pakistan officials level talks.

"The new development only shows India's commitment to the corridor," a source said.

The two neighbours had held a meeting in April with regard to the construction of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, according to government sources.

The meeting comes after India postponed the second round of talks on corridor after reports surfaced about the appointment of "controversial elements" by Pakistan in a committee associated with the corridor.

Despite the postponement, India offered to hold a technical meeting to discuss other aspects, according to India's Ministry of External Affair Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Local media has claimed that Pakistan has completed more than 50 per cent of the construction work of the corridor.

The first round of talks between the two sides was held at Attari in Punjab on March 14, during which issues like finalisation of the draft agreement between the two countries were discussed.

