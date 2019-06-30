Keshni Anand Arora appointed as chief secretary of Haryana, third in family to take post

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Keeping up with her family tradition, the 1983 batch IAS officer Keshni Anand Arora on Sunday was appointed as the chief secretary of Haryana.

Earlier both her sisters Meenakshi Anand Chaudhary and Urvashi Gulati have served as the chief secretary of the state.

Arora has replaced D S Deshi who retired today. With Haryana all set for assembly elections in October this year, her tenure assumes importance as she retires on September 30, 2020.

Prior to her appointment, Arora was posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) and is the senior most bureaucrat in the state.

A topper of her batch Arora is also a the first-rank holder in M.A. (Political Science) and M. Phil. She also holds an MBA from the University of Western Sydney, Australia.

She was appointed as the first lady Deputy Commissioner of Haryana since the formation of the state.

Arora is known for her vital role in the implementation of adult literacy by voluntary organizations in the district and in handling the law and order situation during Mandal Commission.

She worked as Deputy Director General, UIDAI, Regional Office, Chandigarh, wherein she has been instrumental in implementing Aadhar and Aadhar applications in

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

She also helped speed up Aadhar enrolments and Aadhar seeding in beneficiaries databases in the northern region.

As the additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner revenue and disaster management department, she conceptualized and implemented many innovative e-Governance projects like First-in-First out in e-Registration, mandatory e-Stamping, online PAN verification, NOC under section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 for deed registration and cloud based Web-HALRIS in the state.

She has also served as Special Secretary, Industries and Home Departments, Director of Information Technology; Director, Food and Supplies; Director, Rural Development; Director, Supplies and Disposals and Institutional Finance & Credit Control etc. as well as Managing Director of many prestigious Corporations viz. Haryana Financial Corporation, Haryana Tourism Corporation and HARTRON. As Managing Director, HARTRON, she conceptualized and finalized the detailed project for Haryana SWAN under NeGP. Haryana was the first state to implement SWAN in India under NeGP.

