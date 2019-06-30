Home Nation

Punjab Police arrest typist, who was a spy, working for Pakistan based ISI

He had earlier gone to Pakistan and met his handlers Javid Malik and Ali Raja in Lahore and has contacts with the intelligence officials of the neighbouring country.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police arrested a typist on Sunday who was working as a spy for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan and allegedly passing on sensitive military information to his Pakistan based intelligence operatives.

Highly placed sources said that the Punjab Police arrested 28-year old Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu alias Sukha of Moga who was living in Faridkot town for last four months and working as a typist in the local district courts.

He was suppling sensitive military information to his Pakistan based intelligence operatives as he was noting the movements of the army and giving the location of the military units, sensitive documents and information of arms to his handlers. 

He had earlier gone to Pakistan and met his handlers Javid Malik and Ali Raja in Lahore and has contacts with the intelligence officials of the neighbouring country. He uses to roam around in his white Maruti car in the military area of the township.

Sources said that he was in touch with his handlers since 2015 and use to send them all the information through WhatsApp. Before shifting to Faridkot he had worked as a typist in Amritsar and Dharamkot also. His handlers had promised him that if he keeps them supplying the information they will make use that he owns his own shop. He was married some time back and had a few months old child.

"The sleuths of the intelligence who had been keeping an eye on Singh for long, picked him up yesterday from Faridkot and after his detailed interrogation he was handed over to the Punjab Police," said an official on condition of anonymity.

A case under official secrets act was registered by the Punjab Police against Singh and his handlers Malik and Raja. He was produced in the local courts by the police and was sent to five-day police remand by duty magistrate Suresh Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Police Pakistan ISI
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp