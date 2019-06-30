Punjab Police arrest typist, who was a spy, working for Pakistan based ISI

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police arrested a typist on Sunday who was working as a spy for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan and allegedly passing on sensitive military information to his Pakistan based intelligence operatives.

Highly placed sources said that the Punjab Police arrested 28-year old Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu alias Sukha of Moga who was living in Faridkot town for last four months and working as a typist in the local district courts.

He was suppling sensitive military information to his Pakistan based intelligence operatives as he was noting the movements of the army and giving the location of the military units, sensitive documents and information of arms to his handlers.

He had earlier gone to Pakistan and met his handlers Javid Malik and Ali Raja in Lahore and has contacts with the intelligence officials of the neighbouring country. He uses to roam around in his white Maruti car in the military area of the township.

Sources said that he was in touch with his handlers since 2015 and use to send them all the information through WhatsApp. Before shifting to Faridkot he had worked as a typist in Amritsar and Dharamkot also. His handlers had promised him that if he keeps them supplying the information they will make use that he owns his own shop. He was married some time back and had a few months old child.

"The sleuths of the intelligence who had been keeping an eye on Singh for long, picked him up yesterday from Faridkot and after his detailed interrogation he was handed over to the Punjab Police," said an official on condition of anonymity.

A case under official secrets act was registered by the Punjab Police against Singh and his handlers Malik and Raja. He was produced in the local courts by the police and was sent to five-day police remand by duty magistrate Suresh Kumar.