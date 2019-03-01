101 investigators picked for medal of excellence

Home Nation

This medal was constituted in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognise excellence in investigation conducted by officers.

NEW DELHI:  As many as 101 police officers from the country have been chosen for the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for 2018, the Centre announced on Thursday.  The awardees this year include 12 women police officers.

Of the total 101 awardees, 11 officers each belong to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra police, nine are from the CBI, eight each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh police, seven from Tamil Nadu police and the remaining are from the other states and Union Territories, and central investigating agencies, a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated. 

