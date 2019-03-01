Home Nation

Abhinandan gave us best reward: Teachers 

Varthaman, 35, was captured by Pakistan following aerial combat between the two countries and was hailed widely for showing extraordinary courage and composure.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the nation heaved a collective sigh of relief at the news of Pakistan agreeing to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday, his former teachers and principals in two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bengaluru said he had given them the “best possible reward by showing qualities of a true hero.” Varthaman, 35, was captured by Pakistan following aerial combat between the two countries and was hailed widely for showing extraordinary courage and composure.

“We teach our students to be responsible citizens and make it proud in every possible way and what can be a better way of doing that than what Abhinandan has done,” said Juliet Joseph, who was principal of KV DRDO in Bengaluru from where Varthaman passed Class 10 in 1998. “We have been praying for his safe return,” she said, adding that she remembered him as an active student with particular interest in sports. He studied at the school between 1991 and 1998.

R U Patil, who was principal of KV Nal campus in Bengaluru, where Varthaman did his class XI and XII, recalled him fondly as an “all-rounder”. 

“It’s a moment of pride for me that defence personnel, who has emerged as a true national hero was in my school. He was a jovial, energetic student who was also a house captain,” Patil said over the phone from Bengaluru.

Another teacher from that time said Abhinandan was an “outgoing” student who also showed leadership abilities. 

Govt asks YouTube to remove video links

A day after videos showing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman captured in Pakistan went viral, the Centre on Thursday asked YouTube to remove 11 such video links. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that YouTube has complied with the request and removed all such videos. The government also sent out a stern warning to social media firms not to allow their platforms to be abused for “weakening the morale of the country”. He said the government expects social media platforms to act more responsibly. 

