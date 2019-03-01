Home Nation

Amid India-Pakistan border standoff, LeT militant held in Srinagar

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Srinagar police apprehended a person near Bone and Joint Hospital at Barzulla, a police spokesperson said.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, who was allegedly involved in a weapon-snatching case, was arrested here on Friday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Showket Ahmed Khan alias Aumer Bhai, a resident of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

He is associated with the LeT outfit, the spokesperson said.

Khan is involved in a weapon-snatching case, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation was on.

