Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kupwara
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there, officials said.
Published: 01st March 2019 07:50 AM | Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:42 AM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed on Friday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police sources said.
Bodies of both militants have been recovered from Kralgund village of Langate area and searches were underway to sanitise the place.
Information about the militants presence was received late on Thursday, following which the early morning raid was conducted.