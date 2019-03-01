Home Nation

Heavy shelling by Pakistan in areas along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; woman injured

Officials said Pakistan troops used heavy guns including Howitzer 105 mm to target civilian areas in Poonch.

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan in Pallanwal sector about 75 kilometers from Jammu. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistan on Friday heavily shelled areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts leaving a woman injured, the eighth consecutive day that it has violated the ceasefire.

Officials said Pakistan troops used heavy guns including Howitzer 105 mm to target civilian areas in Poonch.

"Pakistani troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling along the LOC in Krishnagati sector and it ended around 0130 hour," an official said.

The firing and mortar shelling continued overnight in several sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts, the official said adding the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

A woman identified as Naseem Akhtar was injured in the firing in Mankote area of Poonch, officials said.

"About 1615 hours Friday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Nowshera sector," the defence public relations officer said.

On Thursday, a woman was killed and a jawan was injured when Pakistani Army heavily shelled civilian areas and forward posts in six sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire for over 60 times during the last one week by targeting over 70 civilian and forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in which one woman was killed and 9 persons were injured.

In view of the prevailing situation, authorities have ordered temporary closure of educational institutions in a 5-km radius along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

They have asked all border dwellers to remain inside their homes.

Amid high tension along the LoC, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts in Rajouri Sector to review the operational preparedness on Thursday.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violation, numbering 2,936 by Pakistani troops, in the last 15 years.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

