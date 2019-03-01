IAF pilot Abhinandan honoured with sand sculpture by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

By Online Desk

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to IAF pilot hero Abhinandan Varthaman, who is set to be released by Pakistan.

In a thoughtful gesture, the Padma Shri awardee created a beautiful work of sand art at the Puri Beach in Odisha to welcome Abhinandan back home. The work shows the Wing Commander and a fighter jet with a caption that says 'salute to our brave hero Abhinandan.'

#WelcomeBackAbhinandan My sand art with message Salute to our brave Hero at Puri beach #Odisha pic.twitter.com/230ML7NKTO — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 28, 2019

Meanwhile, a lot of heartwarming messages are pouring in for the IAF pilot on social media. People are sharing photos of him with heartfelt messages on Twitter, welcoming the brave pilot.

This is not the first time the sand artist is paying tribute to our heroes. Following the airstrike by the Indian Air Force, Sudarsan created an artwork saluting the IAF with a caption saying 'fight against terrorism.'

Salute to #IndianAirForce : My SandArt at Puri Beach, Odisha pic.twitter.com/c9XwxOnHvA — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 26, 2019

Abhinandan is expected to be released by Pakistan later in the day. He will be reaching India through the Wagah border.