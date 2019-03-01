Home Nation

IAF pilot Abhinandan honoured with sand sculpture by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

The artwork shows the Wing Commander and a fighter jet with a caption that says 'salute to our brave hero Abhinandan.' 

Published: 01st March 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Abhinandan Varthaman

Sand art of Abhinandan Varthaman at Puri Beach by Sudarsan Pattnaik. (Photo | Twitter/@sudarsansand)

By Online Desk

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to IAF pilot hero Abhinandan Varthaman, who is set to be released by Pakistan.

In a thoughtful gesture, the Padma Shri awardee created a beautiful work of sand art at the Puri Beach in Odisha to welcome Abhinandan back home. The work shows the Wing Commander and a fighter jet with a caption that says 'salute to our brave hero Abhinandan.' 

Meanwhile, a lot of heartwarming messages are pouring in for the IAF pilot on social media. People are sharing photos of him with heartfelt messages on Twitter, welcoming the brave pilot. 

This is not the first time the sand artist is paying tribute to our heroes. Following the airstrike by the Indian Air Force, Sudarsan created an artwork saluting the IAF with a caption saying 'fight against terrorism.'

Abhinandan is expected to be released by Pakistan later in the day. He will be reaching India through the Wagah border. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinandan Abhinandan Varthaman Sudarsan Pattnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp