India Pakistan standoff: Separatist leader Mirwaiz put under house arrest, Yasin Malik under detention, no relief for Geelani

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq has been put under house arrest on Friday morning while Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik is under detention.

There was also no relief for chairman of hardline HC Syed Ali Shah Geelani who remained under house arrest. Five activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), banned by the central government Thursday night, were arrested late last night from Tral area of Pulwama district.

A spokesman for the HC said Mirwaiz was again put under house arrest early this morning to prevent him from addressing Friday congregation at historic Jamia Masjid, which has been closed for devotees by the security forces today.

A large number of security forces and state police personnel have been deployed outside his Nigeen house to prevent him from moving out.

The government recently withdrew security of Mirwaiz after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed Governor administration to review security of all separatists and others in the valley.

The direction came from Singh after 44 CRPF personnel were martyred in a fidayeen attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on February 14 at Awantipora in Pulwama.