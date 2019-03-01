Kashmir prays for peace; urges India, Pak leadership to de-escalate tension

Home Nation

Abdul Khaliq, the sarpanch of Silikote village along the LoC in Uri sector, said the border residents are worried about the situation.

Published: 01st March 2019

As tension between India and Pakistani escalates, residents of villages located along the LoC in Kashmir have to bear the brunt of intensified shelling | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As tension escalates between India and Pakistan and war clouds hover, people in Kashmir are praying for peace and appealed to both the leadership of both the countries to show statesmanship, de-escalate tension and engage in dialogue.

Irshad Ahmad, a resident of Silikote village — the last village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector — said the border residents are the first casualty of any hostility between India and Pakistan. “We have suffered in the past... We know how disastrous a war is. We are praying for peace and hope that the two countries don’t go to war,” he said.

A young political analyst, Aadil Ahmad, said now that both countries have scored a point each by conducting strikes, it is time to de-escalate. “The Indian Air Force struck deep inside Pakistan while Pakistan shot an Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot. Both countries have shared a point each. India should positively respond to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement about release of captured IAF pilot and call for de-escalation,” he said.

Abdul Gaffar, 62, a former teacher, said both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed and should avoid war at all costs. “It is easy to start a war but nobody knows where it will take and where it will end. A war will cause enormous bloodshed on both sides. As we have been the victims of violence since last 30 years, we are praying for peace. The Indian and Pakistani leaders should rise to the occasion,” he said.

A youth, Zaheer Ahmad, said if the two countries go to war, it would lead to large scale fatalities on both sides. “The two countries should resume the peace process to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, for return of peace and stability in South Asia,” he said.

Abdul Khaliq, the sarpanch of Silikote village along the LoC in Uri sector, said the border residents are worried about the situation. “We appeal to the leaders of the two countries to show statesmanship, to avoid war and hold talks resolve the issues,” he said.

