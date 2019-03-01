Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Adani group to man city airport

From March 1, the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in the city will be managed by the Adani group instead of the Airport Authority of India. With this Lucknow joins the league of big airports such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Mumbai. AAI’s work will now be limited to air traffic control and human resource management, while all other tasks such as engineering, operations, motor transport, civil work etc. will be handled by the private company. Six companies had submitted their bids for Lucknow.

Mayfair’s glory

The iconic Mayfair building in posh Hazaratganj got its ‘identity’ back after the completion of Metro work on the 23-km NorthSouth corridor. Lucknow Metro Railway Corporation (LMRC) had brought down the black and white signboard of ‘Mayfair’ during construction of Hazratganj Metro station. As the Metro station stands in its full glory so does the iconic Mayfair. However, there were voices against the ‘exit’ point of the Metro station in front of the Mayfair building. Heritage experts also batted for the restoration of all such historical structures in the city which were either encroached upon or were in dire need of restoration.

Power celebration

Over a lakh villages celebrated their access to electricity for the first time in UP after getting g power connections under the Saughbya Scheme launched two years ago. Power distribution companies (discoms) organised public functions at all such villages across the state after sunset with local representatives participating in the events. Over 1.21 lakh hamlets and villages celebrated the day for the first time since Independence. Villagers were also taught how to save electricity, besides giving them other information about electricity services.

Fancy car number craze

Fancy registration has its own charm. With eight people in the race to own it, the vehicle registration number ‘0001’ was auctioned 10 times its original price in an e-auction on Tuesday. The winning bidder paid a whopping H1.4 lakh to get the number for the vehicle series ‘UP32 KM’ in Lucknow. Originally priced at H15,000, the number was the highest in demand among 346 fancy registration numbers at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Lucknow. Earlier, the number ‘1’ had also fetched around H56,000, in the first-ever e-auction for VIP registration numbers held for series ‘UP32 KL’ on January 30.