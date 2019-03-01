Home Nation

Man with 'suspicious' phone numbers nabbed at Indo-Pak border

Since his answers during questioning were incoherent, Mohd Shahrukh was handed over to police for further interrogation and probe.

Published: 01st March 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man has been apprehended by the BSF from Firozpur area of Punjab after his movement along the India-Pakistan border in the state raised suspicion, officials said Friday.

A mobile phone recovered from Mohd Shahrukh, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, had some "suspicious numbers" stored in it.

ALSO READ: IAF pilot Abhinandan's parents get standing ovation on board flight to Delhi

He was selling bed sheets on a bike in the border area, a senior official said. The man had an Aadhaar card.

Since his answers during questioning were incoherent, Mohd Shahrukh was handed over to police for further interrogation and probe, he said.

ALSO READ:  Wing Commander Abhinandan to be released on Friday, scores assemble at Wagah border to welcome IAF pilot

The police are probing if the man was indulging in any suspicious activity or spying in the area as a high alert has been sounded in the border areas along Pakistan in the wake of the heightened tension between the two neighbours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama terror attack Abhinandan release Abhinanadan Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp