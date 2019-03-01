Home Nation

MEA to brief parliamentary panel on Indo-Pak relations post Pulwama terror attack

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday.

Shashi Tharoor (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will be briefed on the current Indo-Pak relations by the foreign affairs ministry on Friday.

The committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will meet in Parliament House this afternoon.

"The parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will receive a briefing from the MEA on the current situation with Pakistan. " Tharoor tweeted earlier. The briefing will be on the present Indo-Pak relations in the light of the recent strain in a relationship after the Pulwama attack and an air strike by India, officials said.

The committee will also be briefed on the "new regime" in Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and its relationship with India in light of the recent developments, they said.

It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Comments

