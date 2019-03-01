Home Nation

Opposition slams PM Modi for playing politics over fight against terror

Congress, CPI(M), BSP and SP all spoke against the BJP’s alleged attempts to win votes over the country’s fight against terror.

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: The Opposition slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing politics over the Pulwama attack at a time when the country was praying for the safe return of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Congress, CPI(M), BSP and SP all spoke against the BJP’s alleged attempts to win votes over the country’s fight against terror. Noting the party had not criticized the Centre over the Pulwama attack and its aftermath, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was time for the PM to rise above party politics.

“It’s unfortunate that when the priority should be of further strengthening the nation, the PM thinks that this is the time to strengthen the electoral booths,” Tewari said. 

“The day the preemptive non-military strikes took place, president of BJP Amit Shah in Ghazipur was appealing for the re-election of the PM. Home Minister Rajnath Singh was in Chhattisgarh attending BJP political programmes on a day when Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman displayed exemplary courage in the face of adversity,” said Tewari while citing the remarks of Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa that his party will win 22 out of 28  Lok Sabha seats in the state after the air strike in Pakistan.

BSP chief Mayawati, too, slammed PM Modi for addressing a party conclave through video conferencing. Her alliance partner, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the PM for focusing on strengthening the BJP at the booth level at a time the country was one against terror. Noting that the “BJP only knows the politics of distraction, lies, branding and marketing,” Akhilesh said, “those who worship power will only be consumed by it.”

In a statement, the CPI-M said: “Will ruling party leaders stop thinking about their reelection plans and focus on the country for once.”

