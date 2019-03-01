Home Nation

Pakistan troops shell civilian areas and army posts in six sectors along LoC

In view of the tension along the LoC, the administration has ordered closure of educational institutions located within five km of the LoC and the IB in Rajouri and Poonch.

Published: 01st March 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Border villagers take shelter at a bunker at Ranbir Singh Pura Sector in the wake of heavy shelling across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A woman was killed and two persons, including an off-duty soldier, injured in Pakistani troops’ firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Defence spokesman in Jammu, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, said the Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and resorted to firing and mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas along LoC in Balakote, Mankote, Naushera, Mendhar, Sunderbani, Khari Karmara and Degwar sectors in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

“The Pakistani troops also targeted army posts in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch from around 1 pm,” he said, adding that the Indian army effectively returned the fire and targeted the Pakistani posts.

Some of the mortar shells fired by the Pakistani troops landed in civilian areas in Chajjla area of Mendhar in Poonch. A woman, Amina Akhtar, sustained critical splinter injuries after the mortar shell exploded in the compound of her house in Chajjla. She was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

An off-duty soldier Lance Naik Zakir Hussain also sustained injuries after his house was hit by mortar shells in Mankote area of Mendhar. Hussain is posted in JAKLI unit in Kupwara. Another woman was injured in mortar shelling in Nar, Mankote.

An army official said for the past few days, Pakistani troops had been resorting to firing and mortar shelling in the evening. “Today they changed their tactics and breached the border ceasefire in the day to cause damage on our side. However, our men were alert gave a befitting response,” he said.

In view of the tension along the LoC, the administration has ordered closure of educational institutions located within five km of the LoC and the IB in Rajouri and Poonch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp