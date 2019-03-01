Panel for scheduled tribes to track rejection of forest dwellers’ claims

Ritwika Mitra By

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) is considering reviewing some states to track the number of forest rights claims of dwellers that were rejected.“The states that we are planning to review are Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. We would reviewing why a large number of claims are being rejected,” an NCST official said.

There is also an immediate need to intensify state-level monitoring committee meetings across the country in order to empower the tribal communities, according to the NCST. “The states need to monitor the meetings taking place frequently in order to do justice to the communities under the Forest Rights Act,” the official said.

“The Commission is of the view that most of the rejected cases are arbitrary decisions by the field functionaries. The Commission recommends that proper review should be done with the balance of convenience for the welfare of tribals. This should be achieved within the time limit set by the Supreme Court,” the Commission said.

The Commission pointed out the challenges that ensue while tribal families try to get their land claims cleared. “Ground visits show sometimes tribals are unable to get the quorum for the gram sabhas to function. On several occasions, we have found that the claimants are not aware of how to go about the process,” the official said. These cases are mostly typical of Goa and Odisha.

The gram sabha has a substantial role in the implementation of the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, it noted. The Campaign for Survival and Dignity, a national platform of adivasi and forest dwellers’ organizations, which was holding nationwide protests the apex court’s order on the eviction of tribal families living on forest lands, said the struggle was not over.“Both the Central and state governments should know that forest dwellers will continue to fight for recognition of all of their rights. Evictions or the denial of rights will never be accepted,” said the forum.

