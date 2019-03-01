Home Nation

PM Modi to storm Congress chief’s citadel Amethi with development schemes on Sunday

In 2014, BJP had fielded Smriti Irani against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and she, though failed to win the seat, succeeded in shrinking his victory margin considerably from three lakh in to one lakh.

Published: 01st March 2019 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme for the launch of various development projects a road safety park and a transport museum in Kanyakumari Friday March 1 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to keep the narrative focused around Amethi, parliamentary constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to storm it with a number of development schemes, one being the launch of project related to manufacturing of modernised version of AK-47 rifles at Kaurwa ordinance factory in the area on March 3.

Significantly, the BJP has been harping on winning Amethi this time around. In 2014, BJP had fielded Smriti Irani against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and she, though failed to win the seat, succeeded in shrinking his victory margin considerably from three lakh in 2009 to one lakh. Irani, despite being defeated, remained active in Amethi during the last five years and nurtured it painstakingly.

Even in 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had won four of the five assembly constituencies under Amethi Lok Sabha seat, with SP winning one. Congress even failed to open an account in Rahul Gandhi’s constituency. Irani, who is widely tipped to re-contest against Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 LS polls, has been making a pitch against Rahul Gandhi accusing him of neglecting his constituency which he has been representing since 2004 and also that the saffron party was set to snatch from the Gandhis.

It would be PM Modi’s first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. The PM had recently visited Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. "PM Modi will visit Amethi on Sunday. Apart from attending a government programme in Korwa Munshiganj, thr PM would address a public meeting in Kauhar area of Gauriganj in Amethi," said a senior BJP leader.

As per the sources, while the upgradation of the Kaurwa facility will be the highlight of his visits, the PM will also launch other development projects on the occasion. State BJP leadership along with CM Yogi Adityanath are making all-out efforts to make PM’s public rally at a success.

To reiterate their resolve to win Amethi, the BJP leadership has entrusted cadres and party lawmakers with ensuring a “massive attendance” for Modi’s rally on March 3. “They are free to ferry as many people from outside Amethi as they want to make it see a huge crowd. But they won’t be able to mobilise the Amethi residents who are loyal to Gandhi only,” said  Congress MLC Deepak Singh. He called BJP’s Amethi to push mere daydreaming by the saffron party. The BJP also plans to get beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and those farmer families from Amethi which have already received the first instalment of PM-KISAN to the rally.

