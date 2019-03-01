Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks Pakistan to release POWs of 1971 war

He assured residents of border villages that there was no need for panic or fear as the armed forces were fully prepared to deal with the situation.

Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh interacting with students at the Government School, Dhianpur in Batala (Photo | Twitter @capt_amarinder)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Even as he extended a warm welcome to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on his return home, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Pakistan to admit to, and release, the Prisoners of War (PoWs) still in its captivity from the 1971 war.

In an informal chat with mediapersons as part of his tour of the border areas in the wake of the escalating tensions at the LoC, Amarinder also urged the Union Government to take up the issue with Islamabad.

Expressing happiness that talks to further thrash out the modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor were on track despite the tensions, Amarinder requested the central government to allow 5,000 to 10,000 pilgrims to cross through every day once the corridor becomes operational.

On the compensation to the people whose land was being acquired for the Corridor, Amarinder said the state government will thrash out the matter with the central government. He hoped that tensions along the border are resolved soon and Sikhs across the globe get the opportunity to have ‘Khule Darshan Deedar’ of the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara with the fast completion of the Corridor.

The Chief Minister, who went around Haruwal village in Gurdaspur district as part of his tour of the border villages to instill confidence among the residents, said he would be the first one to cross the border to pay his obeisance at the historic Gurdwara. He assured the residents that there was no need for panic or fear as the armed forces were fully prepared to deal with the situation.

He urged the people not to worry and assured them of his government’s full support. He nostalgically recalled his visit to the area as the ADC of General Harbaksh Singh back in 1965, and assured the people, “If anything happens, I’ll be there with you too.”

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Capt Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Prisoners of War Pakistan war prisoners Indo-Pak relations Kartarpur Corridor

