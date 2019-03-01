Statue of Unity on terror radar

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A security alert issued by Western Railways Mumbai, says the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity is a terror target, besides several crowded places like railway stations and temples in Gujarat.

Police admitted to have received the alert on February 23, post Pulwama suicide bombing in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans and was directed to security heads of all six operating divisions of the WR, including Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Ratlam. It says two suicide bombers Mohd. Ibrahim (who hails from Greater Hyderabad) and his aide Rehan accompanied by an elederly woman, might target railway stations and other prominent places in the Prime Minister’s home state.

Ibrahim is suspected to have a connection to Pulwama attack and to Masood Azhar led Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit, sources privy to the security alert confided.