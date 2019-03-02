Home Nation

Chhattisgarh grants leave to policemen on their birthdays

Around 3,000 personnel, right from constables to additional superintendents of police ranks, posted in the district will benefit from the move that was launched from March 1.

By PTI

RAIPUR: In a bid to motivate its personnel and give them an opportunity to spend quality time with family, the Raipur district police in Chhattisgarh has started granting leaves to policemen on their birthdays, besides offering greeting cards and sweets to them on the special day.

Around 3,000 personnel, right from constables to additional superintendents of police ranks, posted in the district will benefit from the move that was launched from Friday (March 1).

"The initiative will make our personnel feel happy and special on their birthdays and at the same time they will be motivated to work with full dedication without any stress," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur, Sheikh Arif Husen told PTI.

"Policing is a tough job and ensuring them small happiness on their special moments can encourage them to take on the big challenges," he added. They would be able to spend time with their families on the birthdays, he added.

Husen had earlier implemented the idea in Bilaspur and Balodabzar districts of the state during his tenure as Superintendent of Police (SP) there. A list of date of births of police personnel has been prepared.

On the eve of the birthday of the policemen concerned, the list of their names is dispatched to the police line from where their greeting cards and a box of sweets are sent to their place of posting on birthday, he said.

The cost for the initiative is being borne from the police welfare fund, he added. Besides, birthday wishes will also be displayed on the notice boards at the police stations concerned, he added.

