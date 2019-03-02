Five dead, 30 injured in road accident in J&K's Udhampur

By UNI

JAMMU: As many as five passengers, including a woman died, and 30 injured after their bus met with an accident in Udhampur district, police said.

According to Police, the bus was en-route to Srinagar from Jammu, skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge near Chaner area of Majalta.

They said that five persons, including a woman died on the spot while as 30 injured.

A rescue operation was launched immediately by teams of revenue, Civil Defence and police.

The injured have been shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, police added.