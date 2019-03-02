Home Nation

Galvanised by Priyanka's entry, Congress revamps party apparatus in UP 

"Priyanka ji's mere presence has invigorated the entire workforce in the state where the party was gasping and battling for survival," says a senior Congress leader in Lucknow

Published: 02nd March 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Online Desk

LUCKNOW: Despite facing a brutal drubbing in 2014, Congress bigwigs in Uttar Pradesh are upbeat about their chances in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls thanks to newly appointed general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been tasked with refurbishing the party in the country’s most crucial state.

"Priyanka ji's mere presence has invigorated the entire workforce in the state where the party was gasping and battling for survival," says a senior Congress leader in Lucknow. The euphoria is visible not only among the cadre. Even party stalwarts like RPN Singh, Salman Khursheed, SP Jaiswal, PL Punia -- all national faces - are pulling up their socks to fight the big battle from their respective constituencies.

The party organisation is being spruced up in all 80 Lok Sabha seats, with new office bearers being appointed. First rung state leaders like present UPCC chief Raj Babbar, former UPCC chief Nirmal Khatri and prominent Congress face of western UP Imran Masood may contest again.

Last week, UPCC chief Raj Babbar had convened a meeting of the UP Congress’s election committee. According to party sources, a list of probables has been sent to the high command. After due deliberations,
the top leadership is likely to announce its first official list of candidates for UP anytime now.

As has been reported earlier by this newspaper, the grand old party is focusing on over two dozen seats which it had won in 2009. In fact, the 2009 performance was one of the best shows of the Congress
in UP when it won 22 seats. However, that number dwindled to just 2 in 2014 under the Modi wave.

Meanwhile, in order to revive the crumbling party organisation which had been casting a shadow on the party’s performance in UP for the last three decades, the Congress high command is now taking a number of steps. The first being the anointment of six secretaries—three for eastern UP and three for western UP—directly reporting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in charge of eastern UP, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, her western counterpart.

While AICC general secretaries, Sachin Naik, Zubair Khan and Bajirao Khade are attached to Priyanka and have been assigned constituencies of east Uttar Pradesh, Rana Goswami, Dhiraj Gurjar and Rohit
Chaudhary are attached to Jyotiraditya Scindia and have been given responsibilities for constituencies
situated in west UP.

The newly appointed team of secretaries has been asked to tour the state and gather feedback from the grassroots about the winnability of party probables. This follows Priyanka's roadshow through the streets of Lucknow and marathon meetings by her and Jyotiraditya at UPCC headquarters to get the pulse of the ground themselves. The new secretaries are expected to give their reports on eastern and western UP to the high command by March 7.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Vadra Congress 2019 Lok Sabha polls Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp