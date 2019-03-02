Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh HC declares BJP MP’s 2016 bypoll win null and void

Mahavir Prasad Manjhi filed nomination as an independent nominee from the seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The November 2016 by-election win of former MP Minister and BJP candidate Gyan Singh from Shahdol (ST) Lok Sabha seat was declared null and void by Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday.

The single judge bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, headed by Justice Atul Sreedharan, while hearing the petition of independent candidate Mahavir Prasad Manjhi (whose nomination papers were rejected during the November 2016 by-election process by Returning Officer following objection by Gyan Singh), passed the order declaring the entire by-election of November 19, 2016 as null and void.

As a consequence, Gyan Singh’s bypoll victory from the seat stood automatically nullified in the wake of the HC order, the petitioner Mahavir Prasad Manjhi’s counsel Ankit Saxena told this newspaper on Friday.

The by-election to Shahdol Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MP Dalpat Singh Paraste.

Mahavir Prasad Manjhi filed nomination as an independent nominee from the seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. But Gyan Singh objected to Mahavir’s nomination, submitting that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.

Manjhi moved the high court challenging the rejection/cancellation of his nomination papers. The court eventually upheld the submissions made by the Independent candidate saying the rejection of his papers was flawed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh HC BJP candidate Gyan Singh Shahdol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp