Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir fast-tracks staff recruitment for five new medical colleges

The candidates are required to apply online at the board's portal and the filling of online application forms will start from March 6, Suhail added.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes.

By IANS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government is fast-tracking staff recruitment for the five new medical colleges being set up across the state, officials said.

On Friday, the state government advertised 550 posts of junior staff nurses in addition to the 1,235 posts that were announced earlier.

The state has four medical colleges at present, two in the Kashmir Valley and two in the Jammu Division. The new medical colleges are coming up in Doda, Kathua, Anantnag, Baramulla and Rajouri districts.

The number of seats for the MBBS course will also increase by 500. In addition to 550 posts of junior staff nurses, the services selection board also advertised 221 posts -- 183 junior assistants, 38 junior scale stenographers -- for other government jobs in the state, said Malik Suhail, PRO of the board.

The candidates are required to apply online at the board's portal and the filling of online application forms will start from March 6, Suhail added.

Meanwhile, the selection process for the teaching faculties of the five new colleges has already been started by the state's Public Service Commission that makes selections for all government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Medical colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp