Jammu and Kashmir fast-tracks staff recruitment for five new medical colleges

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government is fast-tracking staff recruitment for the five new medical colleges being set up across the state, officials said.

On Friday, the state government advertised 550 posts of junior staff nurses in addition to the 1,235 posts that were announced earlier.

The state has four medical colleges at present, two in the Kashmir Valley and two in the Jammu Division. The new medical colleges are coming up in Doda, Kathua, Anantnag, Baramulla and Rajouri districts.

The number of seats for the MBBS course will also increase by 500. In addition to 550 posts of junior staff nurses, the services selection board also advertised 221 posts -- 183 junior assistants, 38 junior scale stenographers -- for other government jobs in the state, said Malik Suhail, PRO of the board.

The candidates are required to apply online at the board's portal and the filling of online application forms will start from March 6, Suhail added.

Meanwhile, the selection process for the teaching faculties of the five new colleges has already been started by the state's Public Service Commission that makes selections for all government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.