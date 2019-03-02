Home Nation

Kupwara encounter: Firing stops, search operation underway

A cordon and search operation was launched on Friday jointly by police and security forces in Kupwara district.

Security Forces

By ANI

KUPWARA: Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists has stopped in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

Search operations are currently underway, officials said.

On Friday, four security personnel including two policemen and two CRPF jawans succumbed to their injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Handwara town of Kupwara district. One civilian was also killed in the encounter, officials said.

Based on credible input about the presence of terrorists in Baba Gund area of Kralgund in Handwara, a cordon and search operation was launched on Friday jointly by police and security forces in the area, the police said.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the search party.

The two police personnel who lost their lives were identified as SgCt Naseer Ahmad Kholi and SgCt Ghulam Mustafa Barah, while the two CRPF personnel were identified as Inspector Pintu and Ct Vinod.

The slain civilian was identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir.

