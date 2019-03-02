Home Nation

Maharashtra CM reviews airport works, including ones at Shirdi, Pune

Shirdi International Airport, spread over 400 hectares in Kakadi village in Ahmednagar district, was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 2, 2017.

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned several works in connection with the development of airports in the state, said a statement from the chief minister's office.

These include allotting land to Hindustan Petroleum for an aviation fuel station at the Shirdi Airport, and appointing a consultant for Pune's greenfield Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport, the CMO statement said.

Additional land was also allotted at Shirdi Airport to the Indian Oil Corporation, it said. The decisions were taken at the 66th board meeting of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited which was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the statement informed.

Work at airports in Shirdi, Amravati, Purandar, Chandrapur, Karad, Solapur, Dhule and Phaltan have reviewed as well as the progress of the Centre's regional air connectivity scheme 'UDAN'.

Fadnavis also approved various road and infrastructure works in Nagpur's MIHAN and allotted funds for them, the statement added.

