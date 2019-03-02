Home Nation

Man found roaming under suspicious circumstances near India-Pakistan border nabbed

He was identified as Mohammad Shahrukh, a resident of a village in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: A 21-year-old man was nabbed by the BSF after he was found roaming under suspicious circumstances near the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur sector on Friday, officials said.

After checking his mobile phone, BSF sleuths found that he was allegedly connected to various WhatsApp groups which had several Pakistani numbers, the officials said.

Sources in the BSF said the youth was selling bed sheets in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts for the last eight months.

The BSF sleuths have seized a PAN card, an Aadhaar card, a mobile, a bundle of bed sheets and some other articles from the man's possession.

After a preliminary investigation, he was handed over to officials at the Mamdot police station.

Police said the further investigation in the matter was underway.

