Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Jharkhand will enthuse cadre, says Congress

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will visit Jharkhand on Saturday, for the first time since being elected party chief, is likely to stress on opposition unity in the state in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. He is scheduled to address the ‘Ulgulaan Parivartan Rally’ in Ranchi on Saturday.

Speculations are rife that lingering differences over seat sharing with prospective allies in the state would be resolved soon.“All disputes (over seat sharing) would be resolved during Rahul Gandhi’s visit. It would be great for our grassroots workers to hear from the party president,” Ajoy Roy, state Congress president, said.

As per the tentative seat sharing formula, the Congress will contest 7 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will contest 4, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) will contest 2 and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will be allotted a solitary seat.