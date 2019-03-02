Three men of banned Jamaat-e-Islaami outfit arrested in Kishtwar

By UNI

JAMMU: A day after Government of India banned Jamaat-e-Islami outfit, three men allegedly having links with the organisation were nabbed by police in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

''Acting on specific intelligence inputs, raids were conducted late on Friday night in Kishtwar district and three persons were arrested," a senior police officer here told UNI.

He said that some incriminating material was also seized during the raid from a library set up in a building while the property has been sealed.

The arrested people were identified as Qadir Bhat, secretary of the outfit, Iqbal Malik, and Majid Sheikh.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday also condemned the Centre's decision to ban the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was another example of 'muscular approach' of the Central government to deal with a political issue of the state.

The Government of India however, has said that the Jamaat-e-lslami Jammu and Kashmir, which was banned on Thursday, was responsible for the creation of the state's biggest terror group Hizbul-Mujahideen and the brain behind the formation of the Hurriyat Conference.

The Jamaat-e-lslami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI-J&K) has a large cadre in the state, especially in the south Kashmir region, the officials said, adding that the HM, with the support of Pakistan is training and supplying weapons, and is actively spearheading terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.