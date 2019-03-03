Home Nation

Bengal ex-cop Bharati Ghosh denies extortion charge

Pleading not guilty, the former Paschim Medinipur district superintendent of police claimed all the cases brought against her were false and demanded a lie-detecting test.

KOLKATA: A week after the Supreme Court granted her protection from arrest, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, who recently joined the BJP, presented herself at Midnapore district court on Saturday in an extortion case.

Pleading not guilty, the former Paschim Medinipur district superintendent of police claimed all the cases brought against her were false and demanded a lie-detecting test. “TMC will electorally lose in those areas where they have brought false cases against me,” she claimed. Ghosh said the BJP performed well in Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts in the panchayat polls last year because of TMC’s tendency to file false cases.

After Ghosh fell out with Mamata in 2017,  cases of disproportionate assets, gold smuggling and extortion were filed against her.  On February 19, the SC granted her protection from arrest.

