Home Nation

Corruption behind pre-poll mushrooming of parties?

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 464 parties, including the six national and 39 state-level ones, contested.

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | ENS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the nation inches towards the Lok Sabha polls, a string of political parties have begun sprouting from all corners of the country. Since April 2018, nearly 120 new political outfits have joined the list of over 2,000 unrecognised parties, and another 24 have applied for registration. Between July and December 2018, a total of 118 new political outfits signed up with the poll panel.

Though the number of such outfits is large, their voter-share or polling percentage is less than a per cent. Experts claim there are different reasons for the mushrooming of such parties. Former chief election commissioner S Y Qureshi explains, “People have political ambitions and it’s quite easy to register political parties. This is why so many such parties register.”

When asked whether such parties help in cutting into the votes of the Opposition, he said, “Earlier, there used to be a dummy candidate for this purpose. With the smaller and unrecognised parties, this has become legally valid and ethically wrong... These parties might also be used for money laundering as they are exempted from income tax.”

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 464 parties, including the six national and 39 state-level ones, contested. As many as 6,434 candidates from unrecognised parties contested, and only 98 managed to win. Altogether, these parties got just 0.28 per cent of the total number of electors and 0.45 per cent of valid votes polled.

Advocate Umesh Sharma, a legal expert, said most unrecognised parties have ulterior motives. “They have a different agenda. Some indulge in corrupt activities, as even if they don’t contest polls, they are free to collect donations and enjoy tax exemption.”

Sharma added that sometimes, bigger political parties use the infrastructure legally allotted to these smaller parties during campaigning and polling. “There is a limit on the use of vehicles and other logistics during poll time. In such cases, logistics issued in the name of smaller unrecognised parties are used by the big parties.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp