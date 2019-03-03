Madhya Pradesh High Court summons makers and cast of Hindi movie

Home Nation

The case has been listed for next hearing on March 5 by when the film’s makers and cast have been directed to appear with the original DVD.

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has summoned the makers and actors of Bollywood film Sonchiriya with the original DVD of the film for its possible joint screening before a former dacoit and kin of a slain dacoit who petitioned the court against the movie’s released on Friday.

A single-judge of MP High Court in Gwalior headed by Justice GS Ahluwalia has issued notices to the film’s director Abhishek Choubey, the producers and its star cast, including Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpai, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey.

Two separate petitions have been filed against the film, one by former dacoit Malkhan Singh and the other by Jandel Singh Rathore, who is the grandson of another dacoit Man Singh, who was killed by security forces in 1955.

