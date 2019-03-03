Home Nation

Maharashtra cop studies over 200 court rulings, offers suggestions for improving conviction rate

The thesis submitted by constable Dwarkadas Bhange has prompted the police authorities to direct district-level officials to study trial court judgements.

Police

By PTI

MUMBAI: A police head constable has come out with several suggestions for improving conviction rate in Maharashtra after studying over 200 court rulings as part of his Master of Laws (LLM) studies.

Bhange presented a thesis on 'Critical analysis of cases decided by the sessions court in 2017 in Police Commissionerate, Aurangabad' while earning his LLM degree last year.

He analysed as many as 215 cases.

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Sanjay Saxena Saturday directed all Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police that sessions court judgements in their areas should be studied in the similar way.

Bhange's findings are valuable and they have been circulated among investigating officers, Saxena said in the order.

Bhange said in his thesis that there should be a better co-ordination between investigating officials and prosecutors, and they should hold meetings every week.

A "calender of evidence" should be prepared for helping the prosecution, a practise followed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, he suggested.

Investigating officers should stay in touch with witnesses throughout the trial, he said.

One of his suggestions is that a special cadre of "scene of crime officers" should be created for collection of evidence.

Summaries of Supreme Court judgements in criminal cases should be provided to all the investigating officers, he said.

Probationary IPS officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police can be given the task of analysing cases of acquittals in the respective district, he suggested.

Maharashtra cop Dwarkadas Bhange

