Why names of all thieves in this country end with Modi, asks Rahul Gandhi

RANCHI: Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that one ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) has defamed all chowkidars in the country.

Addressing the party’s Parivartan Ulgulaan Rally in Ranchi on Saturday, Rahul also wondered why the “names of all thieves in this country ends with Modi, whether it is Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi or Narendra Modi”.

“Even though chowkidars are supposed to be honest, one chowkidar has defamed all chowkidars of this country... But we all know that when one says ‘chowkidar chor hai’ (watchman is thief), it means only Narendra Modi,” said Rahul. This chowkidar has stolen money not only from Rafael deal, but also has put Rs 30,000 crore, stolen from the IAF, into the pocket of Anil Ambani, he added.

Alleging that Modi had waived loan amounting to Rs 3,50,000 crore of Ambani and other industrialists, Rahul promised to waive loans of poor shopkeepers, labourers and farmers within a month of coming into power.

The Congress president further accused PM Modi of spreading hatred among people. “He has only one-point agenda of spreading hatred among the people, wherever he goes, spreads hatred among the people,” said Rahul.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would nowhere be seen after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the Congress alliance will grab all 14 seats in Jharkhand.

Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren, who sealed a seat-sharing sharing with Gandhi in New Delhi recently, was nowhere seen on the dais. However, JVM chief Babulal Marandi, who expressed dissatisfaction with the seats given, was there along with senior Congress leaders.