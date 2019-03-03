Home Nation

Nirmala Sitharaman hails PM Modi for gifting rifle manufacturing plant to Amethi

The Defence Minister alleged that the Ordinance Factory Board unit nearby has been lying idle for the last several years.

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AMETHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being instrumental in the signing of the deal for setting up a plant to manufacture AK-203 rifles in Amethi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all efforts for this deal. He talked to US President Vladimir Putin about it. We are going to make the world-famous AK-47 assault rifle here,” she said, while addressing a rally here.

Sitharaman was here to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the plant which would manufacture AK-203 rifles. Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others were present on the occasion. 

The Defence Minister also alleged that the Ordinance Factory Board unit nearby has been lying idle for the last several years, and attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the previous governments for neglecting Amethi.

"Smriti Ji said it right. Those who should have been concerned about Amethi did not do anything. With the efforts of PM Modi, now AK-203 modern rifles will be made at Korwa, Amethi. This is the fruit of the Prime Minister’s efforts made in the last one year,” she said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi tries to breach Gandhi citadel with development push to Amethi

She also said that the establishment of the Defence Industrial Corridor will benefit Uttar Pradesh.

“Although Amethi is at a little distance from that defence corridor, we are going to establish the best brand and we are bringing the biggest investment here. I believe that seven lakh rifles will be produced here,” Sitharaman said.

“When every Army soldier gets AK-203 rifle, they will remember Amethi. Within three years, all the components of the rifle will be made domestically. It will be a matter of great pride for Amethi and Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman PM Modi Amethi AK-203 rifles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp