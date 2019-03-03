Nirmala Sitharaman hails PM Modi for gifting rifle manufacturing plant to Amethi

By ANI

AMETHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being instrumental in the signing of the deal for setting up a plant to manufacture AK-203 rifles in Amethi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all efforts for this deal. He talked to US President Vladimir Putin about it. We are going to make the world-famous AK-47 assault rifle here,” she said, while addressing a rally here.

Sitharaman was here to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the plant which would manufacture AK-203 rifles. Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others were present on the occasion.

The Defence Minister also alleged that the Ordinance Factory Board unit nearby has been lying idle for the last several years, and attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the previous governments for neglecting Amethi.

"Smriti Ji said it right. Those who should have been concerned about Amethi did not do anything. With the efforts of PM Modi, now AK-203 modern rifles will be made at Korwa, Amethi. This is the fruit of the Prime Minister’s efforts made in the last one year,” she said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi tries to breach Gandhi citadel with development push to Amethi

She also said that the establishment of the Defence Industrial Corridor will benefit Uttar Pradesh.

“Although Amethi is at a little distance from that defence corridor, we are going to establish the best brand and we are bringing the biggest investment here. I believe that seven lakh rifles will be produced here,” Sitharaman said.

“When every Army soldier gets AK-203 rifle, they will remember Amethi. Within three years, all the components of the rifle will be made domestically. It will be a matter of great pride for Amethi and Uttar Pradesh,” she said.