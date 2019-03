By PTI

BALLIA: Three people, including two students returning home after board examinations, were killed when their motorcycle dashed into a stationary truck on Ballia-Gorakhpur road, police said.

The accident occurred on Saturday under the Ubhaon police station area. The deceased were identified as Sunita (18), Rani (17) and Pankaj Ram (38), they said.

The girls belonged to Akoli village in neighbouring Sivan district of Bihar, police added.