Uttar Pradesh steps up vigil ahead of festivals, Lok Sabha elections

Yogi Adityanath asked officials to prepare a list of the top-10 criminals in their areas and take preventive action against them.

Published: 03rd March 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Stepping up vigil ahead of festivals like Shivratri, Holi and also the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the state administration to crackdown on criminals and anti-social elements, an official said on Sunday.

In a video-conference with District Magistrates (DMs) and district police chiefs on Saturday night, the Adityanath asked them to gear up for elections and ensure that there were no law and order problems.

He also asked officials to prepare a list of the "top-10" criminals in their areas and take preventive action against them.

Security has already been beefed up at all major temples ahead of Shivratri on Monday.

Officials have also been directed to increase foot patrolling and ensure adequate water and power supply at temples, the official told IANS.

"There should be no laxity with regard to law and order and the state has to ensure peaceful passage of these festivals as well as the Lok Sabha elections," Adityanath told the officials.

