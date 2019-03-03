Uttar Pradesh to seek Gujarat's support over construction of Ram statue in Ayodhya

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to enter into an agreement with the Gujarat government seeking its technical support in the construction of a proposed

huge statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The proposal was given approval to this effect at the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday night. The proposal provides for signing an MOU between UP and Gujarat governments

for guidance and support on technical aspects, design etc, an official spokesman said here on Sunday.

The cabinet also gave its nod to Rs 200 crore for the preparation of a detailed project report and the acquisition of 28.28 hectares of land identified for setting up the statue by the district magistrate of Ayodhya, the spokesman said

A trust headed by UP CM would monitor the project much on the lines of Gujarat's Statue of Unity. Moreover, a high-powered committee would also be set up to ensure smooth construction work. As per the details of the ambitious project which is being seen as a cover-up by the ruling BJP as it failed to move

much on temple issue, the area around the statue would have a digital museum, interpretation centre, library, parking space, food place etc..

As per Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Tourism, Avinish Awasthi, the project would be completed within a minimum of three years. “It would be financed through corporate social responsibility fund,” said the government spokesman.