Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh to seek Gujarat's support over construction of Ram statue in Ayodhya

A trust headed by UP CM would monitor the project much on the lines of Gujarat's Statue of Unity.

Published: 03rd March 2019 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

UP is contemplating to seek Gujarat government's technical support in the construction of a proposed huge statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya much on the lines of Gujarat's Statue of Unity. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to enter into an agreement with the Gujarat government seeking its technical support in the construction of a proposed
huge statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The proposal was given approval to this effect at the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday night. The proposal provides for signing an MOU between UP and Gujarat governments
for guidance and support on technical aspects, design etc, an official spokesman said here on Sunday.
The cabinet also gave its nod to Rs 200 crore for the preparation of a detailed project report and the acquisition of 28.28 hectares of land identified for setting up the statue by the district magistrate of Ayodhya, the spokesman said

A trust headed by UP CM would monitor the project much on the lines of Gujarat's Statue of Unity. Moreover, a high-powered committee would also be set up to ensure smooth construction work. As per the details of the ambitious project which is being seen as a cover-up by the ruling BJP as it failed to move
much on temple issue, the area around the statue would have a digital museum, interpretation centre, library, parking space, food place etc..

As per Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Tourism, Avinish Awasthi, the project would be completed within a minimum of three years. “It would be financed through corporate social responsibility fund,” said the government spokesman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Ram statue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp