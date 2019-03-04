After mugging cases in North Bihar, cops escort rail passengers home

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ten districts of north Bihar, which have witnessed late-night crimes, such as snatchings, from passengers detraining and taking autos and rickshaws to interiors late in the night, are now being escorted on police buses, that too free of cost. The 10 districts covered have witnessed between 100 and 200 snatchings a month.

Since February 23, police claimed to have escorted some 3,0000 passengers to their homes, thanks to Inspector General of Tirhut Zone, NH Khan, who had issued a directive to the superintendents of police of 10 districts to arrange buses for people -friendly service — a first in the country.

On February 23, Khan launched the service through the SPs and is now monitoring its efficacy.

At Hajipur, the zonal headquarters of the East Central Railway and an important junction for 18 north

Bihar districts, the services of police buses up to a safe point, or even home, has come as a boon to the migrant population, who mostly travel with their savings.

“This is perhaps a first such initiative. The service, however, also helps tighten patrolling and promotes police alertness. The service is available at 25 stations and passengers travelling up to 15 km benefit between 12 midnight and 4 am,” Khan said.

Three armed constables, including women cops, have been deputed in each of the buses to assist passengers and the trip timings are matched to arrival time of important trains. The districts covered are Hajipur, Bettiah, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Chhapra, Siwan, Gopalganj and Bagha.