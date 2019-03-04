Ahmed Patel raises questions on Election Commission not announcing Lok Sabha poll dates

Home Nation

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday raised questions on the Election Commission not announcing dates for general elections and asked whether it was waiting for the prime minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".

He also accused the poll body of giving a long rope to the government to campaign at the cost of the state exchequer.

"Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister's "official travel'' programs to conclude before announcing dates for general elections (sic). Using government functions as an excuse for political rallies, flooding TV/radio and print with political ads. It is seems that EC is giving the government a long rope to campaign till the last moment using public money," he said on Twitter.

Last time, the dates for Lok Sabha polls were announced in the first week of March.

